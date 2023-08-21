Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $77,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,786 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

