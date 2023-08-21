Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $43,600,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,210,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

