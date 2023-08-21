Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $104,039,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $397.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.