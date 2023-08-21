Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $218,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX opened at $30.87 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

