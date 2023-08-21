Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,266 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

BND opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

