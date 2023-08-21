Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,467 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.20 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

