Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

