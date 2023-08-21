Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,657 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

