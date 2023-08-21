MAI Capital Management Sells 347 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.