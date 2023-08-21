Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,847,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,284,000 after buying an additional 6,623,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $61,038,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

