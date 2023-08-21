Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.84 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

