iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 350,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

