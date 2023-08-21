MAI Capital Management Acquires 15,145 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

BATS:PAPR opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

