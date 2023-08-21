Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 446 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

