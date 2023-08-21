Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

