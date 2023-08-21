Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 11,426 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.