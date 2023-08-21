Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $144.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.