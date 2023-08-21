Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

