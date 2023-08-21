Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PSQ opened at $10.99 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

