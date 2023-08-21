Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.93 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

