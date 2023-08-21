Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $483.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

