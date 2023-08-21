Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $490.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

