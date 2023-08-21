JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JVAL opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

