MAI Capital Management Sells 303 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

