Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $792,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $120,000.

PDEC stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

