Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $792,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2023

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $120,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

PDEC stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.