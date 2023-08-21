MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $93.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

