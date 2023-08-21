Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $220.83 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

