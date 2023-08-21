Ascent Group LLC Buys 270 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $219.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.