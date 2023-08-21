Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $167.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

