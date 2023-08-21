HSBC Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $14.20

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HSBC from $13.80 to $14.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 93,983 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,098.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

