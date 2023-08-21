Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.84.

PANW stock opened at $209.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

