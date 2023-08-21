Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,642 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $79.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.