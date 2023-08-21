Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

