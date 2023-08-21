Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $201.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,970. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.