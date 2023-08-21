Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $372.17 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.59 and a 200-day moving average of $371.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.