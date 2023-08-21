Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,065 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

