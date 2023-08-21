Ascent Group LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

