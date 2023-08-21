Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

WWE opened at $112.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

