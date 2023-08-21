Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.89 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

