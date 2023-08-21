Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,002 shares of company stock valued at $46,525,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

