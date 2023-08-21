Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.25 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.