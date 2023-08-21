Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $98.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

