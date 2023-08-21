Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,703 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after acquiring an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.50 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.