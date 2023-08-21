Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $51.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $840,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $319,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.