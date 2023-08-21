Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

