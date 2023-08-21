Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $58.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

