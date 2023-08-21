Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $828,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,184.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,402.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.