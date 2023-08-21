Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 5,857 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $214.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average is $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

