Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $109.42 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

