Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 81,338 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,338 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.21 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $119.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.